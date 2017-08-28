The 1997 hit from Natalie Imbruglia is a fraud!

One of the signature songs of the 90’s has to be “Torn” from Natalie Imbruglia. It was 1997, belly shirts and jean overalls were in and we were all jamming to Torn on our disc mans. But, oh the horror to learn that Natalie Imbruglia covered the song!

SHUT THE FRONT DOOR…

The first release of the song was done by Danish singer Lis Sørensen in 1993.

The song was originally written by Scott Cutler and Anne Preven of the band Ednaswap; their cover of the song was released in 1995. Shut the Front Door!

Than Natalie took the track and had us all fooled!