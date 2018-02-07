The 2018 Juno Nominees!

The Juno nominees were announced yesterday!

Tied for most nominated with four each are Jessie Reyez and Arcade Fire, and tied for second is the late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley.

What makes the Junos different also is that there are several nominees, unlike the Grammys where there might be 3 to 5….

Up for Fan’s choice… Just about every Canadian artist we have…

Jessie Reyez, Shawn Hook, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Theory

Walk Off The Earth, Justin Bieber, Hedley, Arkells, Alessia Cara.

Michael Buble will host the awards in Vancouver in March!

Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Barenaked Ladies (It will be nice to see them all together again!)

Here are all the Nominees!

Single of the Year “I Feel It Coming,” The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk

“How Far I’ll Go,” Alessia Cara “Knocking at the Door,” Arkells “Everything Now,” Arcade Fire

International Album of the Year DAMN., Kendrick Lamar Stoney, Post Malone reputation, Taylor Swift 24K Magic, Bruno Mars ÷, Ed Sheeran

Album of the Year

Revival, Johnny Reid Nobody But Me, Michael Bublé Safe Haven, Ruth B Now, Shania Twain Everything Now, Arcade Fire

Artist of the Year

Ruth B

Shania Twain Gord Downie Daniel Caesar Lights

Group of the Year

A Tribe Called Red Arcade Fire Alvvays Broken Social Scene Hedley

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Jessie Reyez NAV Virginia to Vegas Allan Rayman Charlotte Cardin

Breakthrough Group of the Year

James Barker Band The Beaches The Dead South The Franklin Electric The Jerry Cans

Songwriter of the Year

“Chosen,” “Grace” (co-songwriter Mark Erelli) & “White Flag” (co-songwriter KS Rhoads) [Album: Natural Conclusion] — Rose Cousins

“21 Days” (co-songwriters: Simon Wilcox, Thomas ‘Tawgs’ Salter, Michael J. Wise, Ron Lopata), “It’s Kinda Complicated” (co-songwriters: Thomas ‘Tawgs’ Salter, Todd Clark, Ron Lopata) & “PDA” (co-songwriters Simon Wilcox, Thomas ‘Tawgs’ Salter, Ron Lopata) [Album: Hôtel de Ville] — Scott Helman

“Come Back for Me,” “Watershed” & “Try” [Album: Watershed] — Amelia Curran

“A Natural,” “Introduce Yerself” & “The North” [Album: Introduce Yerself] — Gord Downie & Kevin Drew

“Main Girl,” “Paradise Motion” & “The Kids” [Album: Main Girl] — Charlotte Cardin

Country Album of the Year

Game On, James Barker Band Past the Past, Jess Moskaluke Shake These Walls, Tim Hicks Beautiful Freakshow, Dean Brody Dear Life, High Valley

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

Twin Solitude, Leif Vollebekk New Mistakes, Terra Lightfoot Sincerely, Future Pollution, Timber Timbre Panther In The Dollhouse, Whitehorse Introduce Yerself, Gord Downie

Alternative Album of the Year

Retribution, Tanya Tagaq Everything Now, Arcade Fire Wide Open, Weaves Antisocialites, Alvvays

Pop Album of the Year

Skin & Earth, Lights My Love, Ria Mae Safe Haven, Ruth B H?tel de Ville, Scott Helman Cageless, Hedley

Rock Album of the Year

Feed The Machine, Nickelback Young Beauties and Fools, The Glorious Sons Wake Up Call, Theory Grace Street, Big Wreck Outrage! Is Now, Death From Above

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

Come On, Kellylee Evans Old School Yule!, Matt Dusk No Filter, Michael Kaeshammer With a Twist, Bria Skonberg Turn Up the Quiet, Diana Krall Jazz Album of the Year: Solo

Contumbao, Hilario Durán Root Structure, Mike Downes Ralph Bowen, Ralph Bowen The Tide Turns, Brad Cheeseman Rich in Symbols, Chet Doxas Jazz Album of the Year: Group

Otterville, Andrew Downing’s Otterville Murphy, Carn Davidson 9 The North, David Braid, Mike Murley, Anders Mogensen & Johnny Aman Infinitude, Christine Jensen & Ingrid Jensen Rev, Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop Instrumental Album of the Year

Cupped, Kristofer Maddigan Hapax, Oktopus Peregrine Falls, Peregrine Falls Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Do Make Say Think Sweat, Five Alarm Funk Francophone Album of the Year

L’étoile thoracique, Kl? Pelgag La science du coeur, Pierre Lapointe Almanach, Patrice Michaud Nos Eldorados, Alex Nevsky Paloma, Daniel Bélanger Children’s Album of the Year

The Moblees (Songs from the Hit TV Show), The Moblees

Love, Kisses and Hugs, Splash’N Boots

Greatest Hits, Vol. 3, Big Block Singsong

Blue Skies, Bobs & LoLo

Hear the Music, Fred Penner Classical Album of the Year: Solo or Chamber

Stravinsky & Prokofiev: Transcriptions pour piano, David Jalbert Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 6 & 9 ‘Kreutzer’, James Ehnes with Andrew Armstrong Chopin Recital 3, Janina Fialkowska Louis Lortie Plays Chopin, Vol. 5, Louis Lortie Chamber Works by Szymon Laks, ARC Ensemble Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble

Beethoven & Schubert: Violin Concerto, James Ehnes with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra, Jan Lisiecki with NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester Elgar & Tchaikovsky, Johannes Moser with Orchestre de la Suisse Romande The Shaman & Arctic Symphony, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra & Nunavut Sivuniksavut Performers Rebelles Baroques, Arion Orchestre Baroque Classical Album of the Year: Vocal or Choral

Mother of Light: Armenian hymns & chants in praise of Mary, Isabel Bayrakdarian with Coro Vox Aeterna Schubert Sessions: Lieder with Guitar, Philippe Sly & John Charles Britton Crazy Girl Crazy, Barbara Hannigan with Ludwig Orchestra The Tree of Life, Daniel Taylor with The Trinity Choir In the Stream of Life: Songs by Sibelius, Gerald Finley with Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra Classical Composition of the Year

Phi, Caelestis, Andrew Staniland Breathe, James Rolfe My Name is Amanda Todd, Jocelyn Morlock The Shaman, Vincent Ho Cœur à Cœur, Alice Ping Yee Ho Rap Recording of the Year

Coach Fresh, Maestro Fresh Wes 001: Experiments, Lou Phelps Shooters, Tory Lanez Mumble Rap, Belly Lil Mont from the Ave, Clairmont The Second Dance Recording of the Year

Deeper, KAPRI Closer ft. Laurel, Nick Fiorucci Almost Home ft. Nadia Ali & Iro, Sultan + Shepard Get What You Give, Felix Cartal Not Going Home ft. Gia Koka & CMC$, DVBBS R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

Foreign Water, Jahkoy Kiddo, Jessie Reyez Human, Jhyve Unbound 01, Keshia Chanté Freudian, Daniel Caesar Reggae Recording of the Year

Greater, Kirk Diamond Love How You Whine, Kreesha Turner & K’Coneil The Light, Ammoye Hold Up Slow Down, Blessed Neva Judge, Eyesus Indigenous Music Album of the Year

Here & Now, Indian City The Fight Within, Iskwé Sedna, Kelly Fraser Medicine Songs, Buffy Sainte-Marie PowWowStep, DJ Shub Contemporary Roots Album of the Year

Inuusiq, The Jerry Cans The Weather Station, The Weather Station Watershed, Amelia Curran Bone on Bone, Bruce Cockburn Medicine Songs, Buffy Sainte-Marie Traditional Roots Album of the Year

Jayme Stone’s Folklife, Jayme Stone What We Leave Behind, The East Pointers Illusion & Doubt, The Dead South The Willow Collection, Cassie and Maggie Rove, Còig Blues Album of the Year

Time to Roll, MonkeyJunk No Time Like Now, Steve Strongman Big City, Back Country Blues, Williams, Wayne and Isaak Better the Devil You Know, Big Dave McLean Something I’ve Done, Downchild Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year

We Are Free, Jon Neufeld These Are The Days, Love & The Outcome Stones, Manafest Echoes, Matt Maher First Day of My Life, The Color World Music Album of the Year

A New Tradition Vol. 2: Return of the KUISi, Beny Esguerra and New Tradition Where the Galleon Sank, Kobo Town Meter, Autorickshaw La Migra, Battle of Santiago Femme, Briga Jack Richardson Producer of the Year

“Get You ft. Kali Uchis” & “We Find Love” [Album: Freudian] — Jordan Evans & Matthew Burnett “PDA” [Album: Hôtel de Ville] & “Electric Love” (co-producer Mike Wise) [Album: Utopia] — Thomas “Tawgs” Salter “Better Days” (co-producer Jacob Hoggard) [Album: Cageless] & “The Drugs” (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) [Album: No Culture] — Brian Howes & Jason Van Poederooyen “Get What You Give” [Album: Get What You Give] & “Drifting Away” [Album: Drifting Away] — Felix Cartal “L-O-V-E” & “Night and Day” (co-producer Tommy Lipuma) [Album: Turn Up The Quiet] — Diana Krall Recording Engineer of the Year

“Get You ft. Kali Uchis” & “We Find Love” [Album: Freudian] — Riley Bell “Slip Away” [Album: No Shape] & “Pain” [Album: A Deeper Understanding] — Shawn Everett “Widowmaker” [Album: Sweat] SWEAT & “Speak” [Album: SPÜKEN] — Ben Kaplan “Knocking at the Door” [Album: Morning Report] & “My Little RnR” [Album: Wild Cat] — Eric Ratz “Paradise” [Album: New Mistakes] & “Boys Like You” [Album: Panther in the Dollhouse] —Gus van Go Album Artwork of the Year

Coconut Christmas, The Lost Fingers — Geneviève Lapointe (Art Director), Martin Tremblay (Photographer) Mechanics of Dominion, Esmerine — Jean-Sébastien Denis (Art Director & Illustrator), Ian Ilavsky (Designer), Guy L’Heureux (Photographer) Freudian, Daniel Caesar — Keavan Yazdani (Art Director & Photographer), Sean Brown (Designer), Eric Lachance (Illustrator) Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Do Make Think Say — Marianne Collins (Art Director & Illustrator), Ian Ilavsky (Designer), Steve Farmer (Photographer) Everything Now, Arcade Fire — Catherine Lepage & Simon Rivest (Art Directors) Video of the Year

“Leaving the Table,” Leonard Cohen — Christopher Mills “The Drugs,” Mother Mother — Emma Higgins “Venus Fly,” Grimes — Grimes (Claire Boucher) “Gatekeeper,” Jessie Reyez —Peter Huang “Knocking at the Door,” Arkells — Shane Cunningham & Mark Myers Electronic Album of the Year

Music To Draw To: Satellite, Kid Koala ft. Emilíana Torrini Mass Manipulation, Rezz Tenderness, Blue Hawaii Someone Else, CRi Two Hearts, Dabin Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year

II: Vanishing, Longhouse Strange Peace, Metz Striker, Striker Voice of the Void, Anciients Relentless Mutation, Archspire Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

Revival, Johnny Reid Nobody But Me, Michael Bublé The Grand Hustle, Nuela Charles Christmas Together, The Tenors Rooted, Alysha Brilla Comedy Album of the Year