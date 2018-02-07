The 2018 Juno Nominees!

The Juno nominees were announced yesterday!
Tied for most nominated with four each are Jessie Reyez and Arcade Fire, and tied for second is the late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley.
What makes the Junos different also is that there are several nominees, unlike the Grammys where there might be 3 to 5….
Up for Fan’s choice… Just about every Canadian artist we have…
Jessie Reyez, Shawn Hook, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Theory
Walk Off The Earth, Justin Bieber, Hedley, Arkells, Alessia Cara.
Michael Buble will host the awards in Vancouver in March!
Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Barenaked Ladies (It will be nice to see them all together again!)
Here are all the Nominees!
Single of the Year
“I Feel It Coming,” The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk
“How Far I’ll Go,” Alessia Cara
“Knocking at the Door,” Arkells
“Everything Now,” Arcade Fire
International Album of the Year
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Stoney, Post Malone
reputation, Taylor Swift
24K Magic, Bruno Mars
÷, Ed Sheeran
Album of the Year
Revival, Johnny Reid
Nobody But Me, Michael Bublé
Safe Haven, Ruth B
Now, Shania Twain
Everything Now, Arcade Fire
Artist of the Year
Ruth B
Shania Twain
Gord Downie
Daniel Caesar
Lights
Group of the Year
A Tribe Called Red
Arcade Fire
Alvvays
Broken Social Scene
Hedley
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Jessie Reyez
NAV
Virginia to Vegas
Allan Rayman
Charlotte Cardin
Breakthrough Group of the Year
James Barker Band
The Beaches
The Dead South
The Franklin Electric
The Jerry Cans
Songwriter of the Year
“Chosen,” “Grace” (co-songwriter Mark Erelli) & “White Flag” (co-songwriter KS Rhoads) [Album: Natural Conclusion] — Rose Cousins
“21 Days” (co-songwriters: Simon Wilcox, Thomas ‘Tawgs’ Salter, Michael J. Wise, Ron Lopata), “It’s Kinda Complicated” (co-songwriters: Thomas ‘Tawgs’ Salter, Todd Clark, Ron Lopata) & “PDA” (co-songwriters Simon Wilcox, Thomas ‘Tawgs’ Salter, Ron Lopata) [Album: Hôtel de Ville] — Scott Helman
“Come Back for Me,” “Watershed” & “Try” [Album: Watershed] — Amelia Curran
“A Natural,” “Introduce Yerself” & “The North” [Album: Introduce Yerself] — Gord Downie & Kevin Drew
“Main Girl,” “Paradise Motion” & “The Kids” [Album: Main Girl] — Charlotte Cardin
Country Album of the Year
Game On, James Barker Band
Past the Past, Jess Moskaluke
Shake These Walls, Tim Hicks
Beautiful Freakshow, Dean Brody
Dear Life, High Valley
Adult Alternative Album of the Year
Twin Solitude, Leif Vollebekk
New Mistakes, Terra Lightfoot
Sincerely, Future Pollution, Timber Timbre
Panther In The Dollhouse, Whitehorse
Introduce Yerself, Gord Downie
Alternative Album of the Year
Retribution, Tanya Tagaq
Everything Now, Arcade Fire
Wide Open, Weaves
Antisocialites, Alvvays
Pop Album of the Year
Skin & Earth, Lights
My Love, Ria Mae
Safe Haven, Ruth B
H?tel de Ville, Scott Helman
Cageless, Hedley
Rock Album of the Year
Feed The Machine, Nickelback
Young Beauties and Fools, The Glorious Sons
Wake Up Call, Theory
Grace Street, Big Wreck
Outrage! Is Now, Death From Above
Vocal Jazz Album of the Year
Come On, Kellylee Evans
Old School Yule!, Matt Dusk
No Filter, Michael Kaeshammer
With a Twist, Bria Skonberg
Turn Up the Quiet, Diana Krall
Jazz Album of the Year: Solo
Contumbao, Hilario Durán
Root Structure, Mike Downes
Ralph Bowen, Ralph Bowen
The Tide Turns, Brad Cheeseman
Rich in Symbols, Chet Doxas
Jazz Album of the Year: Group
Otterville, Andrew Downing’s Otterville
Murphy, Carn Davidson 9
The North, David Braid, Mike Murley, Anders Mogensen & Johnny Aman
Infinitude, Christine Jensen & Ingrid Jensen
Rev, Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop
Instrumental Album of the Year
Cupped, Kristofer Maddigan
Hapax, Oktopus
Peregrine Falls, Peregrine Falls
Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Do Make Say Think
Sweat, Five Alarm Funk
Francophone Album of the Year
L’étoile thoracique, Kl? Pelgag
La science du coeur, Pierre Lapointe
Almanach, Patrice Michaud
Nos Eldorados, Alex Nevsky
Paloma, Daniel Bélanger
Children’s Album of the Year
The Moblees (Songs from the Hit TV Show), The Moblees
Love, Kisses and Hugs, Splash’N Boots
Greatest Hits, Vol. 3, Big Block Singsong
Blue Skies, Bobs & LoLo
Hear the Music, Fred Penner
Classical Album of the Year: Solo or Chamber
Stravinsky & Prokofiev: Transcriptions pour piano, David Jalbert
Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 6 & 9 ‘Kreutzer’, James Ehnes with Andrew Armstrong
Chopin Recital 3, Janina Fialkowska
Louis Lortie Plays Chopin, Vol. 5, Louis Lortie
Chamber Works by Szymon Laks, ARC Ensemble
Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble
Beethoven & Schubert: Violin Concerto, James Ehnes with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra, Jan Lisiecki with NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester
Elgar & Tchaikovsky, Johannes Moser with Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
The Shaman & Arctic Symphony, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra & Nunavut Sivuniksavut Performers
Rebelles Baroques, Arion Orchestre Baroque
Classical Album of the Year: Vocal or Choral
Mother of Light: Armenian hymns & chants in praise of Mary, Isabel Bayrakdarian with Coro Vox Aeterna
Schubert Sessions: Lieder with Guitar, Philippe Sly & John Charles Britton
Crazy Girl Crazy, Barbara Hannigan with Ludwig Orchestra
The Tree of Life, Daniel Taylor with The Trinity Choir
In the Stream of Life: Songs by Sibelius, Gerald Finley with Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra
Classical Composition of the Year
Phi, Caelestis, Andrew Staniland
Breathe, James Rolfe
My Name is Amanda Todd, Jocelyn Morlock
The Shaman, Vincent Ho
Cœur à Cœur, Alice Ping Yee Ho
Rap Recording of the Year
Coach Fresh, Maestro Fresh Wes
001: Experiments, Lou Phelps
Shooters, Tory Lanez
Mumble Rap, Belly
Lil Mont from the Ave, Clairmont The Second
Dance Recording of the Year
Deeper, KAPRI
Closer ft. Laurel, Nick Fiorucci
Almost Home ft. Nadia Ali & Iro, Sultan + Shepard
Get What You Give, Felix Cartal
Not Going Home ft. Gia Koka & CMC$, DVBBS
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
Foreign Water, Jahkoy
Kiddo, Jessie Reyez
Human, Jhyve
Unbound 01, Keshia Chanté
Freudian, Daniel Caesar
Reggae Recording of the Year
Greater, Kirk Diamond
Love How You Whine, Kreesha Turner & K’Coneil
The Light, Ammoye
Hold Up Slow Down, Blessed
Neva Judge, Eyesus
Indigenous Music Album of the Year
Here & Now, Indian City
The Fight Within, Iskwé
Sedna, Kelly Fraser
Medicine Songs, Buffy Sainte-Marie
PowWowStep, DJ Shub
Contemporary Roots Album of the Year
Inuusiq, The Jerry Cans
The Weather Station, The Weather Station
Watershed, Amelia Curran
Bone on Bone, Bruce Cockburn
Medicine Songs, Buffy Sainte-Marie
Traditional Roots Album of the Year
Jayme Stone’s Folklife, Jayme Stone
What We Leave Behind, The East Pointers
Illusion & Doubt, The Dead South
The Willow Collection, Cassie and Maggie
Rove, Còig
Blues Album of the Year
Time to Roll, MonkeyJunk
No Time Like Now, Steve Strongman
Big City, Back Country Blues, Williams, Wayne and Isaak
Better the Devil You Know, Big Dave McLean
Something I’ve Done, Downchild
Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year
We Are Free, Jon Neufeld
These Are The Days, Love & The Outcome
Stones, Manafest
Echoes, Matt Maher
First Day of My Life, The Color
World Music Album of the Year
A New Tradition Vol. 2: Return of the KUISi, Beny Esguerra and New Tradition
Where the Galleon Sank, Kobo Town
Meter, Autorickshaw
La Migra, Battle of Santiago
Femme, Briga
Jack Richardson Producer of the Year
“Get You ft. Kali Uchis” & “We Find Love” [Album: Freudian] — Jordan Evans & Matthew Burnett
“PDA” [Album: Hôtel de Ville] & “Electric Love” (co-producer Mike Wise) [Album: Utopia] — Thomas “Tawgs” Salter
“Better Days” (co-producer Jacob Hoggard) [Album: Cageless] & “The Drugs” (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) [Album: No Culture] — Brian Howes & Jason Van Poederooyen
“Get What You Give” [Album: Get What You Give] & “Drifting Away” [Album: Drifting Away] — Felix Cartal
“L-O-V-E” & “Night and Day” (co-producer Tommy Lipuma) [Album: Turn Up The Quiet] — Diana Krall
Recording Engineer of the Year
“Get You ft. Kali Uchis” & “We Find Love” [Album: Freudian] — Riley Bell
“Slip Away” [Album: No Shape] & “Pain” [Album: A Deeper Understanding] — Shawn Everett
“Widowmaker” [Album: Sweat] SWEAT & “Speak” [Album: SPÜKEN] — Ben Kaplan
“Knocking at the Door” [Album: Morning Report] & “My Little RnR” [Album: Wild Cat] — Eric Ratz
“Paradise” [Album: New Mistakes] & “Boys Like You” [Album: Panther in the Dollhouse] —Gus van Go
Album Artwork of the Year
Coconut Christmas, The Lost Fingers — Geneviève Lapointe (Art Director), Martin Tremblay (Photographer)
Mechanics of Dominion, Esmerine — Jean-Sébastien Denis (Art Director & Illustrator), Ian Ilavsky (Designer), Guy L’Heureux (Photographer)
Freudian, Daniel Caesar — Keavan Yazdani (Art Director & Photographer), Sean Brown (Designer), Eric Lachance (Illustrator)
Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Do Make Think Say — Marianne Collins (Art Director & Illustrator), Ian Ilavsky (Designer), Steve Farmer (Photographer)
Everything Now, Arcade Fire — Catherine Lepage & Simon Rivest (Art Directors)
Video of the Year
“Leaving the Table,” Leonard Cohen — Christopher Mills
“The Drugs,” Mother Mother — Emma Higgins
“Venus Fly,” Grimes — Grimes (Claire Boucher)
“Gatekeeper,” Jessie Reyez —Peter Huang
“Knocking at the Door,” Arkells — Shane Cunningham & Mark Myers
Electronic Album of the Year
Music To Draw To: Satellite, Kid Koala ft. Emilíana Torrini
Mass Manipulation, Rezz
Tenderness, Blue Hawaii
Someone Else, CRi
Two Hearts, Dabin
Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year
II: Vanishing, Longhouse
Strange Peace, Metz
Striker, Striker
Voice of the Void, Anciients
Relentless Mutation, Archspire
Adult Contemporary Album of the Year
Revival, Johnny Reid
Nobody But Me, Michael Bublé
The Grand Hustle, Nuela Charles
Christmas Together, The Tenors
Rooted, Alysha Brilla
Comedy Album of the Year
I Wanted To Be A Dinosaur, Ivan Decker
Sorry! (A Canadian Album), K. Trevor Wilson
In Living Kohler, Rebecca Kohler
Fatherhood, Charlie Demers
[Indistinct Chatter], DJ Demers