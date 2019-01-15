The 2019 Grammy Awards Will Be Hosted By…

The 2019 Academy Awards may be going host-less this year but the 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys!

In 2002, Keys won her first five Grammy awards, including Best New Artist and Song Of The Year for “Fallin’.” Also that year, she made her Grammy Awards show debut, performing a medley of “Fallin'” and “A Woman’s Worth”.

In the video below, Alicia Keys gets the call to host the star-studded event and prepares for the big day. She tells her family and doesn’t get quite the reaction she’s hopping for. Her children? Blank stares.

She also documents the process of choosing outfits and testing hair and makeup.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards happen February 10th at 8p.m. EST.

