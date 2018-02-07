South Simcoe Theatre is about to pull back the curtain on their 2018 upcoming winter production, and if you could use some laughs, get your tickets for The 39 Steps. Opening night is this Thursday!

The talented South Simcoe Theatre cast light up the stage at the historic Cookstown Town Hall for this take on Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1935 film. Director Candy Pryce says “this wonderfully inventive comedy thriller features a small company of fearless actors playing 150 roles on a roller coaster ride of fast paced fun. Follow the adventures of our handsome hero, complete with British gung-ho pencil moustache, as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women. A hilarious parody of John Buchan’s spy thriller and Hitchcock’s classic film, and a multi-award winning play”.

The 39 Steps runs February 8-25. For tickets and more information click here.

Video courtesy of Josh from Sprout Wise