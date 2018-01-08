The 75th Annual Golden Globes Were Handed Out Last Night.

Seth Myers hosted. And His opening Monologue was right on point with the event’s theme…. Many Stars wore black in support of the Time’s Up moment with many female stars arriving with activist guests — Michelle Williams with “Me Too” founder Tarana Burke,— as part of the larger effort to keep the Globes spotlight on the sexual harassment and assault scandals that have roiled the movie industry.

In the past, the Golden Globes were known as the fun awards show to watch, where the hosts were inappropriate and the stars were a little boozed up. According to past host Ricky Gervias, these awards show will have a different tone…