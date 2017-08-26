The Apps That Make Us The Most Happy Or Unhappy

Technology makes us feel. A LOT.

Time Well Spent, a company dedicated to designing technology that doesn’t “hijack our minds,” put out a survey along with Moment, an app that tracks how much time you spend on your phone. They found lots of results but the huge one is that the more time an app demands of us, the more unhappy we are using it.

Here are the apps that will actually make you happy:

And here are the ones we need to try to reign ourselves in on:

I found this interesting: any technology designed to keep you glued to your screen will sap your willpower and make you less present.

