The average office worker spends how long each day actually working?

New Research suggests that the average person is only productive at work about 3 hours a day. The reason, social media and all the distractions of websites.

The research says that office workers spend a lot of time procrastinating during 9 to 5 and in some cases less than 3 hours actually working…

The research was done by www.vouchercloud.com and here’s what they found distracts people at work:

Checking social media – 44 minutes (spent doing this during working day)

Reading news websites – 1 hour 5 minutes

Discussing out of work activities with colleagues – 40 minutes

Making hot drinks – 17 minutes

Smoking breaks – 23 minutes

Text/instant messaging – 14 minutes

Eating snacks – 8 minutes

Making food in office– 7 minutes

Making calls to partner/ friends – 18 minutes

Searching for new jobs- 26 minutes