The Average Woman and her breasts
Women's Health magazine reports these facts about The Average Woman and her breasts:
Ladies! We sure love our ladies…. They are a part of us, so much in fact, that we tend to do a lot with them….
Here’s some fun facts about us women and our breasts courtesy of Women’s Health Magazine!
53 percent of women do not perform a monthly breast self-exam
33 percent of women have flashed someone
31 percent of women have a lucky bra
68 percent of women have been professionally fitted for a bra
20 percent consider their breasts their best asset
12 percent of women wish their set were smaller
9 percent sleep in their bra
41 percent of women would have a boob job if it were free
34B is the average bra size
Sofia Vergara is the celebrity the Average Woman thinks has the best rack