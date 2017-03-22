Listen Live

The Average Woman and her breasts

Women's Health magazine reports these facts about The Average Woman and her breasts: 

By Kool Mornings

Ladies! We sure love our ladies…. They are a part of us, so much in fact, that we tend to do a lot with them….

Here’s some fun facts about us women and our breasts courtesy of Women’s Health Magazine!
53 percent of women do not perform a monthly breast self-exam
33 percent of women have flashed someone


31 percent of women have a lucky bra
68 percent of women have been professionally fitted for a bra
20 percent consider their breasts their best asset


12 percent of women wish their set were smaller
9 percent sleep in their bra
41 percent of women would have a boob job if it were free
34B is the average bra size
Sofia Vergara is the celebrity the Average Woman thinks has the best rack

