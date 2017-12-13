Introducing the Baby Mop! It’s a onesie that doubles as a mop.

The outfit is super adorable and absorbent, coming with a cute lion patch and yellow mop microfibers. So as your baby crawls and drags themselves across your floor- they can clean it too…

Yes, teach your baby the value of hard work and responsibility at an even younger age.

Baby Mop comes in three sizes from 3-12 months, so essentially they can learn to mop before they can learn to walk. The Baby Mop retails for $29.99!

Merry Christmas!