The Baden Corn Festival is an annual summer event highlighting local food producers and restaurants, as well as celebrating Wilmot Township’s agricultural heritage. Residents and tourists alike will enjoy a wide variety of activities throughout the day, beginning with the firefighters’ breakfast at 7:00 and including a free Kid Zone with inflatables, sumo wrestling, pedal cars, cornhole games and tournament, a live animal display, food and craft vendors, a beer garden, antique and classic cars at Castle Kilbride, free horse and wagon rides, and tours of Baden Mill. (badencornfest.ca)