The Baden Corn Festival
The Baden Corn Festival is an annual summer event highlighting local food producers and restaurants, as well as celebrating Wilmot Township’s agricultural heritage. Residents and tourists alike will enjoy a wide variety of activities throughout the day, beginning with the firefighters’ breakfast at 7:00 and including a free Kid Zone with inflatables, sumo wrestling, pedal cars, cornhole games and tournament, a live animal display, food and craft vendors, a beer garden, antique and classic cars at Castle Kilbride, free horse and wagon rides, and tours of Baden Mill. (badencornfest.ca)