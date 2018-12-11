The Barra MacNeils – An East Coast Christmas is a musical potpourri of traditional MacNeil family favourites gleaned from Christmas ceilidhs, midnight masses and the general festive frolic that accompanies each holiday season. With their captivating vocals, distinctive harmonies and extraordinary musicianship, The Barra MacNeils inject new life and energy into the sights and sounds of Christmas…one moment a rousing chorus, then a hauntingly beautiful Gaelic ballad, the next a flurry of foot-stomping instrumentals, which of course pulls one then another into a step-dancing revelry. For a delightful seasonal celebration, don’t miss An East Coast Christmas with the Barra MacNeils!

“one of the best five Christmas albums of all time!” – Globe & Mail

“a treasure of the East Coast, rich with tradition and unmatched in ensemble performance” – Halifax Daily News

For more info: www.barramacneils.com or www.shantero.com