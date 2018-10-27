The Barrie Soundwaves is an all-ladies acapella chorus (part of Sweet Adelines International). We sing barbershop 4-part harmony, and celebrate our music and friendship weekly at rehearsals in Barrie. On October 27th, we will be performing “Shades of Broadway”, which includes music from Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Beautiful, Wicked, Chicago and Hairspray, at Collier United Church in Barrie. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the performance starting at 7 pm.

We promise a wonderful night of fun and entertainment, with raffles and baked goods available for purchase as well. This is a major fundraiser for our group and we look forward to a packed house.

For ticket information, please visit www.barriesoundwaves.com or email mgmt@barriesoundwaves.com