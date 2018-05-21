Listen Live

The ‘Bear’ Facts

Bear sightings in Innisfil

While not unusual this time, a bear sighting is always worthy of mention –  and a reminder of some do’s and dont’s.

South Simcoe Police say the most recent sighting reported to them was Sunday night on a golf course on 10th Sideroad just south of Barrie (the first was Saturday night on County Road 27 near Cookstown).

No cause for panic, say police, just an alert to be aware and to not approach a bear if you see one but to call police.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has these instructions to minimize the chances of attracting bears:

  • Store garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids.
  • Put out garbage only on the morning of pickup.
  • Put away bird feeders. Seed, suet and nectar attract bears.
  • Pick fruits and berries as they ripen. Don’t let them rot on the
    ground.
  • Clean outdoor barbecue grills after each use, including the grease
    trap underneath. Bears will be drawn by smells from great distances,
    including grease and food residue on grills.
  • Keep dogs on leash; sometimes bears will follow off-leash dogs back
    to you.

If a bear is posing an immediate threat to public safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, call 911 or your local police. The police may request support from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to respond to emergency situations, on a case-by-case basis.

For non-emergencies, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry operates the toll-free, 24/7 Bear Reporting Line (1-866-514-2327) and the Bear Wise website to provide the public with information

For further information visit http://www.natureindeed.com/PDFs/Nuisance_Bears_MNR.pdf

