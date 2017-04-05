The Bear Necessities

Listen Live

Hibernation Season Ending for Bears in the Region

By News

Now the warmer weather is upon us, there’s an increased risk you may run into a bear. The Ontario Government is reminding folks that hibernation season is winding down for these guys, and to take simple precautions to not attract bears to your neighbourhood. That involves:

  • Storing garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids
  • Putting out garbage only on the morning of pickup
  • Filling bird feeders, including seed, suet and nectar only during the winter when bears are hibernating
  • Cleaning food residue and removing grease from outdoor barbecue grills after each use
  • Keeping pet food indoors.

If you do spot a bear, call the toll free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327,  a number active 24/7 from the beginning of April to the end of November. If the bear is posing an immediate threat, call 911.

