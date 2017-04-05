The Bear Necessities

Now the warmer weather is upon us, there’s an increased risk you may run into a bear. The Ontario Government is reminding folks that hibernation season is winding down for these guys, and to take simple precautions to not attract bears to your neighbourhood. That involves:

Storing garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids

Putting out garbage only on the morning of pickup

Filling bird feeders, including seed, suet and nectar only during the winter when bears are hibernating

Cleaning food residue and removing grease from outdoor barbecue grills after each use

Keeping pet food indoors.

If you do spot a bear, call the toll free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327, a number active 24/7 from the beginning of April to the end of November. If the bear is posing an immediate threat, call 911.