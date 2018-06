Dale and Charlie were very honoured to host The Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns Gala at the Barrie Country Club on May 31st benefitting the Child Advocacy Centre Simcoe/Muskoka!

With a Child & Youth Focused Approach, The CACSM supports the healing journey of Young people and their families who have been victimized by physical, sexual and domestic violence.

The event was filled with community leaders, dinner, live music and silent auction!