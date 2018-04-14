The Bunny Hop Run Benefiting Deaf Access Simcoe Muskoka

Help put a spring in the step of the Easter Bunny this year!

The Easter Bunny will be visiting Heritage Park on the beautiful Barrie waterfront at 2:00 pm on Sunday April 14, 2019. He will host a running event in support of Deaf Access Simcoe Muskoka called “The Bunny Hop”. Proceeds from this event will support children’s programming in Simcoe County and Muskoka for kids who are deaf and hard of hearing.

The Bunny Hop is a 5KM Run or 1KM Fun Run with Easter Egg Hunt for kids! Get your photo with the Easter Bunny!

This is all ages and abilities! Strollers welcome!

To register visit: www.RunningRoom.com