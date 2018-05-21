The campaign continues

17 days away from voting day as all three provincial party leaders are back on the campaign trail Monday despite it being Victoria Day. Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne spends the day in Toronto with an announcement in the morning and a community dinner tonight. PC Leader Doug Ford is touring a business in Nobleton and will attend the Nobleton Fair. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will hold an afternoon rally in Brampton. Voters go to the polls Thursday June 7th.