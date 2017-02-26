The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl has a Billboard Hot 100 Hit

Just incase you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of months, there been a video swirling around the internet of a young girl on Dr. Phil who g0t her fame by being on the show with her mother who described her as having “Out-of-control” behaviour. Of course, with it being on Dr. Phil, things got a bit escalated (Duh)…

Here is the original video of the interview with “Cash Me Ouuside” girl and her mom.

The ever-so popular words come at about minute 3:25, so you can just skip ahead to that part.

Very classy, I know.

Now, we all know the internet and how things can twist and turn in a matter of seconds and more often than not, turn into song! The internet is basically just a giant musical, lets just say that.

With that being said, DJ Suede created a Trap version of her said the infamous line and its basically become the biggest hit of 2017.

Here’s the video of the song:

Let me just point out that this song is NUMBER 88 ON THE BILLBOARD HOT 100! ….. What the heck is this world coming to.

This song is beating out Brittany Spears “Do Somethin'” at number 100, Kelly Clarkson “All I Ever Wanted” at number 96, Lady Gaga “Til it happens to you” at number 95 and sooo many more!

You can see the whole list HERE

Anyway, I’ve basically lost all faith in music when I discovered this news. Here’s hoping the rest of 2017 restores that in better music.