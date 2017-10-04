The cast of Mean Girls asked for donations

It was October 3rd yesterday…October 3rd is know as Mean Girl Day from the scene in the movie…

“Mean Girls” stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett have reunited to ask the fans to help them raise funds for victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The video asks fans to donate just $3 to a GoFundMe campaign called “Mean Girls for Las Vegas” — with every dollar raised going to the National Compassion Fund to benefit victims of Sunday’s shooting.