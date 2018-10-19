Listen Live

The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Announce End Of Series In Heartbreaking Video

I'm Not Crying, You're Crying

By Kool Celebrities

Orange is the New Black will finish after its seventh season, which is set to air next summer.

The Emmy-winning show released the news with a video that features cast members like Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, and more. The cast reminisces about their friendship and what they’ll miss most about “Orange is the New Black.”

“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” creator Jenji Kohan explained in a statement. ” I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”

Watch the video below.

 

Related posts

What to Watch: The Good Cop

Teslaquila Is About To Be A Real Thing

Chris Evans Might Not Be Finished With Captain America After All

Watch: The First Trailer For Disney’s Live Action ‘Aladdin’ Is Here

[VIDEO] Sofia Vergara Reading Bedtime Stories

Ryan Gosling Teased With Italian Food At A Wedding

It Appears Chris Evans Is Done With Captain America And The Marvel Cinematic Universe

How Did Rami Become Freddie?

Kristen Bell Is A Normal Parent: Lies To Her Kids