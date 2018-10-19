The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Announce End Of Series In Heartbreaking Video

Orange is the New Black will finish after its seventh season, which is set to air next summer.

The Emmy-winning show released the news with a video that features cast members like Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, and more. The cast reminisces about their friendship and what they’ll miss most about “Orange is the New Black.”

“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” creator Jenji Kohan explained in a statement. ” I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”

Watch the video below.