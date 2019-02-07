The Center For Disease Control Says Kids Aren’t Brushing Their Teeth Properly

The new report out kinda tells parents what we already know, kids are bad at brushing their own teeth!

The main part of this report, however; says that kids are using too much toothpaste and that can actually be a bad thing!

scarymommy.com says that “They surveyed parents and guardians of more than 5,000 children and found that nearly 40% of kids ages three to six years are using way more toothpaste than necessary.” Kids aged three to six only need a pea-size amount to get the job done!

Parents should begin to brush their kid’s teeth as soon as the first tooth comes in, as early as six months.

Children younger than two years old should brush their teeth twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste to reduce the risk of cavities. HOWEVER; ingesting too much fluoride can lead to discolouration of your child’s teeth.

Some dentists says that you should actually brush or help your kids brush their teeth up to the age of nine…

Oh, and its a totally different challenge when they have braces! Good luck!

