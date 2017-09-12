The Chainsmokers slammed for inappropriate joke about China

The pair where in China over the weekend performing at a festival, doing a few interviews and adding a scandal to their list of achievements….

Monday morning, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart shared a promo video of their visit, which included an interview with a reporter of Asian descent where Pall makes a joke about being unwilling to bring his dog to China.

The Chainsmokers have since deleted the video off their social media accounts, but the Internet is still ablaze at Pall’s insensitive comments.

Pall and Taggart have moved from Shangai, China over to South Korea this week and they’ve teased an upcoming collaboration with k-pop outfit BTS, who is now also facing backlash for having worked with the American duo.