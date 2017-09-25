The Christmas Story Live gets a new narrator
A New version is coming this Christmas!
As previously announced, Fox will be doing “A Christmas Story” Live on Sunday, December 17th! Jean Shepherd was the original narrator in the 1983 Christmas Story…The narrator is a significant part of the story as he paints the picture of Ralphie Parker and his attempt to get a BB gun for Christmas…Just announced, Matthew Broderick will narrate the show…He joins Maya Rudolph who’s playing Ralphie’s mother…
Check out the original Narrator, Jean Shepherd in the original