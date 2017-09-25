The Christmas Story Live gets a new narrator

As previously announced, Fox will be doing “A Christmas Story” Live on Sunday, December 17th! Jean Shepherd was the original narrator in the 1983 Christmas Story…The narrator is a significant part of the story as he paints the picture of Ralphie Parker and his attempt to get a BB gun for Christmas…Just announced, Matthew Broderick will narrate the show…He joins Maya Rudolph who’s playing Ralphie’s mother…

Check out the original Narrator, Jean Shepherd in the original