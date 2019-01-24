The Classic Valentine’s Day Candy May Not Be Around This Year!

The original makers of the Sweethearts, known for the cute messages imprinted on each candy heart like “be mine,” Cutie Pie” and “Kiss Me,” sold the company last year, shutting down their factory also.

Spangler Candy Company, (Dum Dum lollipops, Circus Peanuts) bought the company that makes Sweethearts after it went out of business.

In a press release on the Spangler Company’s official website, Spangler Chairman and CEO Kirk Vashaw said, “We look forward to announcing the Sweethearts relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season.”

This means, if you do find the Sweethearts on the shelves or online they were mostly made prior to the company closing!

This may ruin Valentine’s Day for everyone! According to CandyStore.com, Sweethearts were the most popular Valentine’s candy in the U.S. in 2018, and 8 billion were made annually in years prior to satisfy that demand.

Fun Fact:

Sweethearts have been around since the 1860s. Over the years, they’ve even changed a little with the times, to include messages like “Fax Me,” “Tweet Me,” and now even emojis.

IF MOM’s WROTE CANDY HEARTS

“I Love you enough to deal with all your sh**…Literally”

“This candy is going to end up under the seat in my car, isn’t it”

“Anyone Who Judges Me For Giving My Child Candy For Valentine’s Day Can Kiss My A**”

“Did You Just Use Another Damn Cup?!”

“I love our cuddles when you don’t have crap on your face”

“I love you, now sleep”