The CP Holiday Train is Coming to Midhurst

If you’ve never been out to see the CP Holiday Train, you’re missing out. Nothing gets you in the spirit more than waiting outside with hundreds of other people for the train to arrive. Seeing the bright lights, and the live entertainment is a great way to spend the noon hour. Plus, it’s all in support of a great cause.

The CP Holiday Train will be coming through Barrie on Wednesday, November 29th at 12:15 pm and Colin James will be performing! The best part: it’s absolutely free. All you have to do is bring money or a monetary donation to your local food bank.

The train has raised more than $13 million and over 4 million pounds of food for local food banks since 1999. Anything raised in the community stays in the community with donations being made at each stop.