The Craft Is Getting A Reboot!

The 1996 cult classic starring Neve Campbell and Robin Tunney is about a group of four outcast teenage girls in high school who pursue witchcraft for their own gain, but soon encounter negative repercussions.

Douglas Wick, producer of the original film says that this reboot is actually a sequel! Adding, “so you will see there is a connection between what happened in the days of The Craft and how these young women come across this magic many years later.”