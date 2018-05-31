Listen Live

The Disney Princesses Will Unite In ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’

By Kool Celebrities

In case you weren’t already excited enough for Wreck-It Ralph 2 (hitting theaters in November), we now know that the movie will feature all of the Disney princesses on screen TOGETHER for the first time ever. Even better? All the living original voice actors will be back to reprise their roles. USA Today had a sneak peek of the scene from Disney.

In the movie, Wreck-It and Vanellope (voiced by Sarah Silverman) venture out in to the internet after their arcade gets wifi. They somehow stumble upon all the princesses and, well, this tweet pretty much captures our feelings on the matter.

 

The flick will also feature a character voiced by Taraji P. Henson. She plays an algorithm named Yesss.

