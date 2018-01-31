The DJ That Groped Taylor Swift Has A New Job!

The DJ that was accused of groping Taylor Swift has a new job! David Mueller lost his court case and was forced to pay Swift a symbolic $1 in restitution.

Months later the DJ has resurfaced under a new name, Stonewall Jackson at Delta Radio. The station owner says that the shamed DJ deserves another chance…

Swift fans are having none of it and they have launched attacks on Mueller’s hiring on social media, but Fuss refuses to entertain criticism about his decision.