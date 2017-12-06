The Donair Christmas Ornament Has Arrived

The official food of Halifax is so popular it recently became the star of a 24/7 channel called, “The Donair Cam.” It shows the spicy meat turning slowly from a downtown Halifax fast food staple, “King of Donair.”

Striking while the iron is hot, somebody created a Donair Christmas Ornament.

Quite honestly it could be the ugliest ornament I’ve ever seen but I wouldn’t tell a local in Halifax that. The creator of the Donair Ornament can hardly keep up with the amount of people who want one, even though it was originally created just for fun. There is now a website where you can place an order for one to satisfy your craving.