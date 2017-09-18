Steven Colbert hosted this year’s event with an opening song and dance with Chance the Rapper and a cameo by Sean Spicer. Colbert slammed Trump repeatedly mentioning ties to Russia…

The Handmaid’s Tale was crowned best TV drama on Sunday at the Emmy Awards, and the show also won best drama writing and directing while earning Elisabeth Moss a best actress statuette and Ann Dowd a best drama supporting actress award.

The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, and the celebrated Canadian author received a standing ovation when she joined the cast and producers onstage as they accepted the Emmy. Veep and Saturday Night Live were also big winners.

The trophies for best supporting comedy acting went to Kate McKinnon, who played Hillary Clinton on SNL, and Alec Baldwin for his Trump portrayal on the NBC show.

Also at the Emmy’s last night, many stars opening expressed their political views by sporting blue ribbons in support of the American Cilvil Liberties Union, a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization that aims to defend and protect individuals rights and liberties. Stars also did this at the 2017 Tony Awards too.