The 61st Grammy awards will happen on February 10th and will be hosted by Alica Keys and now we’re getting an idea of the performers who will take the stage at the Staples Centre!

The Grammy’s are known for their incredible performances and “Grammy night only collaborations”…

So far, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone will perform. And Shawn Mendez will make his Grammy Debut performing also!