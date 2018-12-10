Listen Live

The Fit-Bit Challenge Is Back!

Not by popular demand, more by necessity

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Videos

So it’s time to get serious about fitness, but who wants to do it alone right? I know that we are mere weeks away from Christmas and the likelihood of staying on track is slim (a dream right?) but by putting in a valiant effort we might just make a small dent towards our end goal.

Here’s my reality: I’m extremely lazy; I don’t know if it’s my schedule, lack of motivation or what… but I know I need to make a change. Mostly for financial reasons… I can’t keep buying bigger clothes and keep all my old ones in hopes that they will fit again some day. It just it’s helpful or realistic.

My plan: What I want versus what I’m capable of should be the same, however I’m more likely to want to exceed a smaller goal than to struggle to reach a big one. So, I want to firm up, lose some numbers and fit what I already own. I want to sweat because my body is working hard and to feel the burn of success. It might sound cheesy but I love that too — mmm cheese.

What I need from YOU: Let’s do this together! Send me a pic/video/boomerang of your fitness success! Is it muscles, or weight loss or just the fact that you’re doing something active… I want to see it! 

Email me @ katie@cobroadcasting.com or hit me up on Instagram or Twitter

#KatiesFitBit

Related posts

WATCH: WestJet Delivers Another Sentimental Holiday Video

The Final Avengers Trailer Has Dropped

Ellen Is Back!

THIS Is The Perfect French Fry Serving Size, So Says A Harvard Prof

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Tie The Knot This Weekend!

A Smart Dog With Too Much Time On Her Paws — Always Up To No Good

Amanda Bynes Is Back

Alicia Keys Duets With The Cutest Partner

Children React To Their First Canadian Snowfall