The #FrozenPants Challenge is Here
I blame Elsa from Frozen...
This cold Polar Vortex is finished with us but as everything has been frozen people have been bringing their wet clothes outside to freeze in an upright position.
A family who freezes together undoubtedly stays together! Tag someone who’s freezing their pants off in this weather. _________________________________________________ Big thanks to Northeast resident, @hodgie55 for sharing this great shot with us at #bestofnempls! Have a scene or story to share? Please tag #bestofnempls #northeastmpls #nempls or mention us in your story!
The #FrozenPants challenge has gone viral and I’m ok with this one. You can even do it while on the job.
It’s hilarious, kids can do it and there are no health risks.
Even Police Officers are taking this challenge.