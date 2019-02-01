Listen Live

The #FrozenPants Challenge is Here

I blame Elsa from Frozen...

By Darryl on the Drive

This cold Polar Vortex is finished with us but as everything has been frozen people have been bringing their wet clothes outside to freeze in an upright position.

The #FrozenPants challenge has gone viral and I’m ok with this one. You can even do it while on the job.

#usps powerhouse. Gus thinks that bag is full of dog treats. #frozenpants

A post shared by Tom Grotting (@tomgrotting) on

It’s hilarious, kids can do it and there are no health risks.

It’s still cold out! #polarvortex #frozenpants #coldaf

A post shared by Rosalie Rogstad (@rosierawh) on

Even Police Officers are taking this challenge.

#ccso #frozen #frozenpants #polarvortex #stupidcold #minnesota

A post shared by Chisago Co Sheriff’s Office (@chisagocountyso) on

