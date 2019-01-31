The Funniest Jokes According To kids…

Kids are hilarious! They say and do ridiculous things that makes them and us laugh! There was a poll done with children aged 7 to 12 to find out what they thought are the funniest jokes.

Beano is the company that conducted this survey as they are hosting a new competition looking for Britain’s funniest classroom! While this is a UK contest, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some funny kid’s jokes!

The top 10 funniest jokes of all time, according to kids:

Why was the sand wet?

Because the sea weed!

What do you call a blind dinosaur?

Doyouthinkhesaurus

What did the policeman say to his tummy?

Freeze you’re under a vest

Doctor, Doctor! Help, I feel like a pair of curtains!

Pull yourself together then

What’s the fastest vegetable?

A runner bean!

What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?

Frostbite!

What’s brown and sticky?

A stick!

What do you call a blind deer?

No eye deer

Why should you be careful when it’s raining cats and dogs?

You might step in a poodle!

Do you want to hear a joke about pizza?

Never mind, it’s too cheesy