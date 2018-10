The Gala will be held at The Barrie Golf and Country Club in Barrie, ON. The evening’s program will include with a 3 course dinner reception, followed by a performance by Bravado! a show tune choir, The David Busby Centre Community Awards presentation and a silent and live auction. To become a sponsor, donate an auction item or learn more about attending the event, please contact Jessica at 705-828-3477. You can also purchase tickets online at busbycentre.ca.