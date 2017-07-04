The Giant Duck Was a Success in Toronto
Maybe it's actually worth the price?
Even before the world’s largest rubber duck began its Ontario tour everybody was talking about it. (That’s 1-point for ducky)
We finally caved and went down to see the Rubber Duckie. The twins are 10 going on 16 and say it’s not cool to smile 😡 I guess I should just be happy they posed for a pic..Someone get these kids a Haircut 😛👍🏽👊🏼🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦. #rubberduck #toronto #waterfront #CrazyCrowds #happycanadadayweekend #twins #10goingon16 #daddysboys
This past weekend when ducky arrived in Toronto in all of its 13-ton, 161 foot-tall glory the first thing thousands of people did wasn’t complain, they all took pictures. #KoolSummerSelfie (Another point for ducky)
(Ducky leads 2-0)
So…apparently…this giant rubber duck cost $200k 😳 #WhatTheDuck 🐥 … #WorldsBiggestRubberDuck #RubberDuck #RedpathWaterfrontFestival #Toronto #The6ix #Canada150 🇨🇦 • • #ChewyFromThe6ix 🐾 • • #shihtzu #shihtzusofinstagram #adorabledog #buzzfeeddogs #buzzfeedanimals #cutestdogever #dog #dogsofinstagram #ilovemydog #instagramdogs #instadog #mydog #mypet #pet #petsofinstagram #torontodogs #unitedpawsgroup #weeklyfluff #worldofcutepets #worldofcutepuppies 🐶 … Please check out @thepupculture for quality, custom made, collars and bow ties and enter CHEWY10 for a 10% discount at checkout 🎀
The world’s largest duck in on route to Owen Sound for an appearance this weekend before stops in Sault Ste. Marie, Midland and Amherstburg before finishing in Brockville August 13th.
That’s right Midland, ducky is arriving at your Harbour on July 21 and staying until the 23rd. We expect to see your #KoolSummerSelfie’s with it to win $10,000! (Another point for ducky!)
… And so the #rubberduck is leaving town. #harbourfront was busier, lineups and prosperity for local businesses. #toronto pic.twitter.com/COXDzv8t0k
— HarbourSquareTO (@HarbourSquareTO) July 3, 2017