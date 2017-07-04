The Giant Duck Was a Success in Toronto

Even before the world’s largest rubber duck began its Ontario tour everybody was talking about it. (That’s 1-point for ducky)

This past weekend when ducky arrived in Toronto in all of its 13-ton, 161 foot-tall glory the first thing thousands of people did wasn’t complain, they all took pictures. #KoolSummerSelfie (Another point for ducky)

(Ducky leads 2-0)

The world’s largest duck in on route to Owen Sound for an appearance this weekend before stops in Sault Ste. Marie, Midland and Amherstburg before finishing in Brockville August 13th.

That’s right Midland, ducky is arriving at your Harbour on July 21 and staying until the 23rd. We expect to see your #KoolSummerSelfie’s with it to win $10,000! (Another point for ducky!)