The Golden Girls are getting their own Board Game!

Yes, just announced via USAopoly, you will soon be able to play as Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia and try to solve the unspeakable crime of “WHO ate the last piece of cheesecake, WHAT they left at the scene of the crime, and WHICH room they did it in.” It’s Golden Girls Clue!

This new Golden Girls edition joins an esteemed club of other beloved pop culture properties who have had their own special tie-in editions of the game, like The Simpsons, Harry Potter, Scooby-Doo, and even Disney’s Haunted Mansion. The ’80s NBC classic won’t be the first sitcom to get an edition of Clue all their own however, as it joins shows like The Office and The Big Bang Theory.