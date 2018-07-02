Listen Live

The Great Family Getaway

Get ready to pack your bags for an unforgettable getaway!

By Contests

Brought to you by:

KOOL FM and Darick Battaglia present – The Great Family Getaway!

The summer is time for Family and what better place to spend time with Family then at Great Wolf Lodge.

Every week in July we’re sending a family of four to Great Wolf Lodge Resort in Niagara Falls! Wanna go? Then fill out the form below, then be listening to KOOL FM as we draw a weekly winner every Monday in July!

The Great Family Getaway presented with Darick Battaglia Mortgages click darick.ca and Barrie’s best mix… 107 KOOL FM!

Fill out my online form.

Related posts