The Grinch is Coming in 2018

Illumination Entertainment revealed what a younger version The Grinch will look like in their new animated movie.

It appears the movie will be a look at The Grinch before he actually became extremely grouchy. Who would have thought The Grinch was so cute as a youngster. I wonder if this means we’ll be in for a full on Grinch origin story? Have to wait until November 2018.

My kid has already watched, How the Grinch Stole Christmas 3 times this month.