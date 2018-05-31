The Gross Reason Why You Shouldn’t Wear Shoes In The House!

There are a few kinds of shoe-wearer in this world, those who NEVER wear shoes in the house, those who do and then there’s those who do it once in a while…

Whoever you are, experts are warning why you should NEVER walk around your house in shoes from the outside.

And the simple reason is-poo.

Dr Charles Gerba, professor of microbiology and environmental sciences at the University of Arizona, studied the bacteria on the bottom of shoes and found that they can track all kinds of gross stuff inside homes.

According to the Doc, if you wear shoes for more than a month, 93% will have faecal bacteria on the bottom of them.

Bacteria from pet waste on the ground outside and splashes from the toilet on public washroom floors are the worth bacterias found on shoes…In some cases, E. Coli was found too.

Imagine now tracking that all over your house and if you have small kids who are crawling around, putting things in their mouths off the floor… Who’s ready to retch???

Wearing shoes in the house can also be harmful to those who have allergy issues…

If you’re insistent on wearing shoes indoors (for comfort, convenience or whatever the reason may be), you could always try an antimicrobial doormat.

Dr Doormat is a brand that makes them and claims that wiping your shoes at least twice on the mat can trap and remove up to 90 per cent of the debris from the bottom of your shoes.