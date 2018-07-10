The Heat Is On; Things You Need To Know

FIRE DANGER RATINGS

The Fire Danger Rating remains EXTREME across Muskoka; NO fires of any type are permitted. NO fires are permitted for cooking or warmth and NO fireworks are allowed.

Fire Danger Ratings in Simcoe County range from MODERATE to HIGH for the most part. A BURNING BAN has been enacted in Ramara Township.

Click here for more information

WATERING RESTRICTIONS

THORNTON

Due to critically low water levels in the Thornton-area, a watering ban is in place for all Thornton Municipal Water users; no outside watering is allowed and all lawn sprinkler systems should be disengaged until further notice.

BARRIE

Careful Use Guidelines in effect

Lawn Watering – Consumers with even/odd municipal addresses will water accordingly on even/odd numbered calendar days between the hours of 6pm and 8am.

Newly Planted Sod or Seed – Allowed for 14 days after sod or seed has been installed. Regular lawn watering rules apply thereafter.

Watering Trees, Shrubs, Flowers or Gardens – Allowed

Recreational Sprinklers and Splash Pads for Children – Allowed

Filling Residential Swimming and Wading Pools, Hot Tubs, Garden ponds or Fountains – Allowed

BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY

Water Restrictions In Place July 10-11, 2018

The following non-essential water uses are prohibited at all addresses:

lawn watering

car washing

This is due to work on the town’s water treatment plant.

Click here for more information.