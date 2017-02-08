The Honest Eds Sign Will Be Saved After All
A Piece Of Toronto History Will Have A Permanent Home
According to mirvish.com, the Honest Eds sign, which was reportedly not going to be saved after the historic store closed later this month, is getting new home.
Reportedly, the sign will installed outside the Ed Mirvish Theatre at Victoria Street near Yonge-Dundas Square.
The installation of the sign will still need to be approved by Toronto City Hall.
“I’m delighted to announce that we have found a way to move the 30-foot-tall by 60-foot-wide Honest Ed’s sign from the corner of Markham and Bloor streets to the Ed Mirvish Theatre in the Yonge/Dundas neighbourhood,” says David Mirvish on mirvish.com