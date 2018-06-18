Listen Live

The Incredibles 2 Crushes It At The Box Office!

How incredible!

By Dirt/Divas

14 years later, once again Incredibles 2, crushes it at the box office! This latest Pixar flick was the biggest PG-rated launch ever and the 8th highest film launch overall. The second movie in the franchise which now focuses on Mrs Incredible brought in about $180 million at the North American Box offices.

The previous animation record-holder was another Pixar sequel, “Finding Dory,” which had a $135 million launch in 2016. It was Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” that held the record for a PG debut with $174.8 million in 2017.

This movie clearly has something appealing for everyone-According to Disney, adults made up 31 per cent of the audience, families accounted for 57 per cent and teens 11 per cent.

Related posts

AMC Fires Host Of “The Talking Dead”

Shawn Mendez Will Be Honoured In Toronto Today!

Ellen DeGeneres Is Hitting The Road Later This Summer