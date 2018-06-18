The Incredibles 2 Crushes It At The Box Office!

14 years later, once again Incredibles 2, crushes it at the box office! This latest Pixar flick was the biggest PG-rated launch ever and the 8th highest film launch overall. The second movie in the franchise which now focuses on Mrs Incredible brought in about $180 million at the North American Box offices.

The previous animation record-holder was another Pixar sequel, “Finding Dory,” which had a $135 million launch in 2016. It was Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” that held the record for a PG debut with $174.8 million in 2017.

This movie clearly has something appealing for everyone-According to Disney, adults made up 31 per cent of the audience, families accounted for 57 per cent and teens 11 per cent.