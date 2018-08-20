The Influence For Season 3 of Stranger Things Is Kind Of Strange!

It looks like we’re going to have to wait awhile for season 3 of Stranger Things, but we’re now hearing that the 3rd season what influenced by Chevy Chase…

David Harbour who plays chief Jim Hopper told Variety that one of the big influences for this coming season was “Fletch”.

The movie Fletch was released by in 1985 and is about Irwin M. “Fletch” Fletcher is a newspaper reporter being offered a large sum to off a cancerous millionaire, but is on the run, risking his job, and finding clues when it’s clear the man is healthy. …