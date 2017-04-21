The Itsy Bitsy Spider crawled into Dale’s Cup!

The itsy bitsy spider crawled into the Dale’s cup! I saw it there, and wanted to just throw up!

It’s Spider season! How do you survive! Perhaps this will help!

To eliminate spiders do such things:

• Keep your porch lights off. Porches attract bugs and moths that like to fly into the light.

• Get rid of crevices and nooks.

• Repell outdoor spiders with eucalyptus sprigs. …

• Make a spider repellent. …

• Use lavender, citronella, cinnamon, citrus, peppermint or tea tree oil. How do you keep spiders out of your house?

Use Vinegar. White vinegar has about five trillion uses around the house (look it up!), and repelling spiders is one of them! Repelling spiders with vinegar is much like repelling them with peppermint oil, in that you fill a spray bottle with vinegar and water, and spray all the cracks and crevices around your home…