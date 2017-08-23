The Jays may have a good luck charm in George Wendt

The Jays are five games out of a wild-card spot and one unlucky fan is rooting for the boys. Cheers star George Wendt thinks the Toronto Blue Jays have a chance at making the playoffs!

The actor appeared to once be a good luck charm for the jays, as back in 1993 George Wendt went to a bunch of playoff games when the Blue birds faced the Chicago White Sox. That year, George along with many White Sox fans watched the jays take the World Series… George Wendt played Norm on Cheers for 11 seasons!

If you’re wondering what old Norm has been up too, you can see for yourself in nearby Waterloo in October when he’ll star as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse.