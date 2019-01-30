The Juno Award Nominations For 2019!

The Juno Award Nominations were announced yesterday with Shawn Mendez and The Weeknd receiving the most nods!

Shawn has 6 nominations including Fan Choice, single of the year for “In my Blood” and album of the year!

Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, Arkells and Three Days Grace are also up for awards! Sarah McLachlan will host this year’s Junos happening on March 17th in London, ON at the Budweiser Gardens!

Here is a complete list of the nominees!

For everything Junos!

Juno Fan Choice Award

Alessia Cara?

Avril Lavigne?

B?ülow

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Killy

Loud Luxury

NAV

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez?

Single of the year

Alessia Cara, “Growing Pains”

B?ülow, “Not a Love Song”

Loud Luxury, “Body”

Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood”

The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, “Pray For Me”



International album of the year

Camila Cabello, Camila?

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Maroon 5, Red Pill Blues

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Album of the year

Hubert Lenoir, Darlène?

Jann Arden, These are the Days

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

Three Days Grace, Outsider

Artist of the year

Alessia Cara

Michael Bublé

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

Group of the year

Arkells?

Chromeo

Metric

The Sheepdogs

Three Days Grace

Breakthrough artist of the year

B?ülow

Grandson

Johnny Orlando

Killy

Meghan Patrick

Breakthrough group of the year

88Glam

Dizzy

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Loud Luxury

The Washboard Union