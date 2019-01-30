The Juno Award Nominations For 2019!
The evening awarding Canada's best in Music!
The Juno Award Nominations were announced yesterday with Shawn Mendez and The Weeknd receiving the most nods!
Shawn has 6 nominations including Fan Choice, single of the year for “In my Blood” and album of the year!
Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, Arkells and Three Days Grace are also up for awards! Sarah McLachlan will host this year’s Junos happening on March 17th in London, ON at the Budweiser Gardens!
Here is a complete list of the nominees!
Juno Fan Choice Award
- Alessia Cara?
- Avril Lavigne?
- B?ülow
- Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
- Killy
- Loud Luxury
- NAV
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
- Tory Lanez?
Single of the year
- Alessia Cara, “Growing Pains”
- B?ülow, “Not a Love Song”
- Loud Luxury, “Body”
- Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood”
- The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, “Pray For Me”
International album of the year
- Camila Cabello, Camila?
- Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
- Maroon 5, Red Pill Blues
- Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
- Travis Scott, Astroworld
Album of the year
- Hubert Lenoir, Darlène?
- Jann Arden, These are the Days
- Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
- Three Days Grace, Outsider
Artist of the year
- Alessia Cara
- Michael Bublé
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
- Tory Lanez
Group of the year
- Arkells?
- Chromeo
- Metric
- The Sheepdogs
- Three Days Grace
Breakthrough artist of the year
- B?ülow
- Grandson
- Johnny Orlando
- Killy
- Meghan Patrick
Breakthrough group of the year
- 88Glam
- Dizzy
- Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
- Loud Luxury
- The Washboard Union
Songwriter of the year
- Afie Jurvanen: “No Wrong,” “Way With Words,” “Any Place” (Bahamas, Earthtones)
- Donovan Woods: “Our Friend Bobby,” “Truck Full of Money,” “Next Year” — co-songwriters Chris Lindsey, Logan Wall (Donovan Woods, Both Ways)
- Frank Dukes: “Be Careful” — co-songwriter Boi-1da (Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy) “Better Now” — co-songwriter Louis Bell (Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys) “Call Out My Name” (The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy)
- Jessie Reyez: “Promises” — co-songwriters Adam Richard Wiles, Sam Smith (Calvin Harris, Promises) “One Kiss” — co-songwriters Adam Wiles, Dua Lipa (Calvin Harris, One Kiss) “Apple Juice” — co-songwriters Fredrik Ball, Tim Suby (Jessie Reyez, Being Human in Public)
- Shawn Mendes: “Lost in Japan” — co-songwriters Nate Mercereau, Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger, “Youth” — co-songwriters Geoff Warburton, Khalid Robinson, Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger, “In My Blood” — co-songwriters Geoff Warburton, Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger (Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes)
Country album of the year
- Brett Kissel, We Were That Song
- Jess Moskaluke, A Small Town Christmas
- Meghan Patrick, Country Music Made Me Do It
- The Reklaws, Feels Like That
- Tim Hicks, New Tattoo
Adult alternative album of the year
- Bahamas, Earthtones
- Dan Mangan, More or Less
- Gabrielle Shonk, Gabrielle Shonk
- Rhye, Blood
- The Barr Brothers, Queen of the Breakers
Alternative album of the year
- Destroyer, Ken
- Dizzy, Baby Teeth
- Fucked Up, Dose Your Dreams
- Tokyo Police Club, TPC
- U.S. Girls, In a Poem Unlimited
Pop album of the year
- B?ülow, Damaged
- Chromeo, Head Over Heels
- Hubert Lenoir, Darlène
- Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
- Tyler Shaw, Intuition
Rock album of the year
- Arkells, Rally Cry
- Monster Truck, True Rockers
- The Sheepdogs, Changing Colours
- The Trews, Civilianaires
- Three Days Grace, Outsider
Vocal jazz album of the year
- Diana Krall and Tony Bennett, Love is Here to Stay
- Diana Panton, solstice/equinox
- Holly Cole, Holly
- Jodi Proznick feat. Laila Biali, Sun Songs
- Laila Biali, Laila Biali
Jazz album of the year: solo
- Alexis Baro, Sandstorm
- Alison Young, So Here We Are
- Larnell Lewis, In the Moment
- Renee Rosnes, Beloved of the Sky
- Robi Botos, Old Soul
Jazz album of the year: group
- Allison Au Quartet, Wander Wonder
- Andrew Rathbun Large Ensemble, Atwood Suites
- Andy Milne and Dapp Theory, The Seasons of Being
- Liebman/Murley Quartet, Live at U of T
- Quinsin Nachoff’s Flux, Path of Totality
Instrumental album of the year
- Aerialists, Group Manoeuvre
- Gordon Grdina, China Cloud
- Kevin Breit, Johnny Goldtooth and the Chevy Casanovas
- The Fretless, Live from the Art Farm
- Toninato/Thiessen, The Space Between Us
Francophone album of the year
- Coeur de pirate, En cas de tempête, ce jardin sera fermé
- Hubert Lenoir, Darlène
- Loud, Une année record
- Philippe Brach Spectra, Le silence des troupeaux
- Tire le coyote, Désherbage
?Children’s album of the year
- Beppie, Let’s Go Bananas
- Ginalina, It Takes a Village
- Raffi, Dog on the Floor
- Sonshine and Broccoli, It’s Cool to be Kind
- Splash’N Boots, You, Me and the Sea
Classical album of the year: solo or chamber
- Andrew Wan and Charles Richard-Hamelin, Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 6, 7 & 8
- Angela Hewitt, Scarlatti: Sonatas Vol. 2
- Blake Pouliot with Hsin-I Huang, Ravel & Debussy: Sonates
- Gryphon Trio, The End of Flowers: Works by Clarke & Ravel
- Marc-André Hamelin, Schubert: Piano Sonata in B Flat Major D.960; Four Impromptus D.935
Classical album of the year: large ensemble
- Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra/Orchestre du Centre National Des Arts du Canada conducted by Alexander Shelley, New Worlds/Nouveaux Mondes
- James Ehnes with Seattle Symphony and Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Newton Howard & Kernis: Violin Concertos; Tovey: Stream of Limelight
- Louis Lortie with BBC Philharmonic, Saint-Saëns: Piano Concertos Nos. 1, 2 and 4
- Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra conducted by Arthur Post with Gryphon Trio, Into the Wonder
- Toronto Symphony Orchestra conducted by Peter Oundjian feat. Louis Lortie, Sarah Jeffrey, and Teng Li, Vaughan Williams
Classical album of the year: vocal or choral
- Barbara Hannigan with Reinbert De Leeuw, Vienna: Fin de siècle?
- Choeur de l’Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal with Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano with guest soloists, Bernstein: A Quiet Place
- Elmer Iseler Singers feat. Patricia O’Callaghan, David Braid: Corona Divinae Misericordiae
- Joyce El-Khoury, Écho
- Miriam Khalil, Ayre: Live
Classical composition of the year
- Ana Sokolovi?, Golden Slumbers Kiss Your Eyes
- Bekah Simms, Granitic
- Cassandra Miller, About Bach
- Nicole Lizée, Katana of Choice
- Vincent Ho, Arctic Symphony
Rap recording of the year
- 88 Glam, 88Glam Reloaded
- Belly, Immigrant
- Killy, Surrender Your Soul
- NAV, Reckless
- Tory Lanez, Love Me Now
Dance Recording of the year
- Azari, “Gotasoul”
- Dzeko and Tiësto, “Jackie Chan” feat. Preme and Post Malone
- Jacques Green, “Avatar Beach”
- Keys N Krates, “Cura”
- Loud Luxury, “Body”
R&B/soul recording of the year
- Anders, Twos
- Black Atlass, Pain & Pleasure
- Charlotte Day Wilson, Stone Woman
- Jessie Reyez, Being Human in Public
- The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
Reggae recording of the year
- Blessed, Money Don’t Grow Pon Trees
- Chelsea Stewart, Genesis
- Dubmatix, Sly & Robbie meet Dubmatix — Overdubbed
- Exco Levi, Narrative
- Kafinal feat. Queen Ifrica, Talk or No Talk
Indigenous music album of the year
- Elisapie, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl
- Jeremy Dutcher, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa
- Leonard Sumner, Standing in the Light
- Northern Cree, Nitisanak — Brothers and Sister
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids, The Average Savage
Contemporary roots album of the year
- AHI, In Our Time
- Donovan Woods, Both Ways
- Kaia Kater, Grenades
- Megan Nash, Seeker
- The Deep Dark Woods, Yarrow
Traditional roots album of the year
- David Francey, The Broken Heart of Everything
- Pharis and Jason Romero, Sweet Old Religion
- The Slocan Ramblers, Queen City Jubilee
- The Wailin’ Jennys, Fifteen
- Vishtèn, Horizons
Blues album of the year
- Colin James, Miles to Go
- Jack de Keyzer, Checkmate
- Myles Goodwyn, Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues
- Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar, Run to Me
- Sue Foley, The Ice Queen
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
- Brian Doerksen, Grateful
- Lovecollide, Tired of Basic
- Manic Drive, Into the Wild
- Tim Neufeld and the Glory Boys, The Buffalo Roadshow
- Warren Dean Flandez, Speak
World music album of the year
- Ayrad, Zoubida?
- Boogát, San Cristóbal Baile Inn
- Emmanuel Jal and Nyaruach, Naath
- Telmary y Habana Sana, Fuerza Arara
- Wesli, Rapadou Kreyol
Jack Richardson producer of the year
- David Foster and Michael Bublé: “My Funny Valentine,” “Where or When” (co-producer Jochem van der Saag) (Michael Bublé, Love)
- Eric Ratz: “People’s Champ,” “Relentless” (Arkells, Rally Cry)
- Greg Wells: “Waving Through a Window” (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway Cast Recording), “This is Me” (The Greatest Showman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Mike Wise: “Not a Love Song,” “Two Punks in Love” (B?ülow, Damaged)
- Thomas D’Arcy: “I’ve Got a Hole Where My Heart Should Be” (The Sheepdogs, Changing Colours), “Love the Way You Are” (co-producer James Younger, Jeffrey Innes) (Yukon Blonde, Critical Hit)
Recording engineer of the year
- Ben Kaplan: “Get Up,” “It’s Alright” (Mother Mother, Dance and Cry)
- Jason Dufour: “Truck Full of Money” (Donovan Woods, Both Ways), “When My Body Breaks” (Kandle, Holy Smoke)
- Robbie Lackritz: “No Wrong,” “Way With Words” (Bahamas, Earthtones)
- Shawn Everett: “Slow Burn,” “Space Cowboy” (Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour)
- Steve Bays: “Flashes” (Dear Rouge, Phases), “UnAmerican” (Said the Whale, UnAmerican)
Album artwork of the year
- Gareth Auden-Hole (art director), Emil Mateja (illustrator) (Jack Pine and the Fire, Left to Our Own Devices)
- Geordan Moore (art director, designer and illustrator) (Joshua Van Tassel, Crossworlds)
- Michael DeAngelis (art director and designer), Matt Barnes and Jess Baumung (photographers) (Arkells, Rally Cry)
- Mike Milosh (art director, designer, illustrator and photographer) (Rhye, Blood)
- Simon Dupuis (art director, designer, illustrator and photographer) (Les Hôtesses d’Hilaire, Viens avec moi)
Video of the year
- Ali Eisner, “No Depression” (Bahamas)
- Andrew De Zen, “Places” (Alaskan Tapes)
- Andrew Hines, “Powerless” (Classified)
- Ben Knechtel, “Hang Ups” (Scott Helman)
- Peter Huang, “Have a Nice Day” (SonReal)
Electronic album of the year
- Ekali, Crystal Eyes
- Felix Cartal, Next Season
- Iamhill, Give it a Rest
- Milk & Bone, Deception Bay
- Rezz, Certain Kind of Magic
Metal/hard music album of the year
- Beyond Creation, Algorythm
- Cancer Bats, The Spark That Moves
- Ken Mode, Loved
- Kobra and the Lotus, Prevail II
- Voivod, The Wake
Adult contemporary album of the year
- Jann Arden, These Are the Days
- Michael Bublé, Love
- Molly Johnson, Meaning to Tell Ya
- Nuela Charles, Distant Danger
- Whitehorse, A Whitehorse Winter Classic
Comedy album of the year
- Chanty Marostica, The Chanty Show
- Dave Merheje, Good Friend Bad Grammar
- Debra DiGiovanni, Lady Jazz
- Mayce Galoni, Awkwarder
- Pat Thornton, Chicken!