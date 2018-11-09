Nov. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 7:30pm

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King And I” presented by The Village Players of Coldwater!

This nine-time Tony Award winning musical brings to life the story of the relationship that develops between the modernist King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom he brings to his imperialist court to teach his many wives and children.

This beloved musical boasts a score that features such classic songs as “Getting to Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.”