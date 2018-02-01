The King is Being Removed from the Throne at Medieval Times

Medieval Times Castles across North America are about to go through a changing of the guard. For 34 years there was always had a King on the throne, that’s changing in 2018.

The King will be removed from Medieval Times allowing for only one to reign supreme, The Queen. Kingdoms will become Queendoms, including the Toronto location with the change likely happening by Summer.

Queens already rule over Medieval Times in the US including Lyndhurst, take a look…