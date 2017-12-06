The KOOL FM Elf Line

KOOL FM is bringing back our Holiday ELF LINE… It’s a fun way for you to wish all of your family, friends, and co-workers a special message this holiday season.

Just call our studios at 7 0 5–7 2 5–7 3 0 4 extension 7 and follow the instructions to leave your holiday message. Then, we’ll make sure to gather them all up and play them back on the radio during Christmas (December 24th- December 26th).

The Holiday ELF LINE from Barrie’s Best Mix, and some holiday classics too! 1075 KOOL FM.